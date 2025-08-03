China’s Visa Offensive

Tourists crowd the Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic spot in Anshun, Guizhou. Credit: ChinaImages via Depositphotos

As China tightens control over critical minerals exports, strives for self-sufficiency in key technologies, and places “exit bans” on some foreign workers, it is simultaneously rolling out policies to welcome in more foreign visitors. Inbound tourism development has become a national priority. A Covid checkpost in Hubei. Credit: Depositphotos China was among the hardest hit by the global tourism collapse during Covid. The World Economic Forum ranked it the fourth-most economicall