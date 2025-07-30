The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal China Politburo Holds off on Further Stimulus — The country’s top policymaking body pledged to better execute policies that are already in place. Stronger Than Fentanyl: A Drug You’ve Never Heard of Is Killing Hundreds Every Year — Ultrapotent synthetics, mostly from China, are easy to smuggle and mix into heroin, recreational drugs and gray-market pharmaceuticals. How China Is Girding for an AI Battle With the U.S. — As Washington tries to limit its p