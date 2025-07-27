David Shambaugh on the U.S. and China’s Love-Hate Cycle

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

David Shambaugh is a leading authority on contemporary China and the international relations of Asia. A prolific author, his latest book, Breaking the Engagement: How China Won & Lost America, examines the deep-seated historical factors that lie behind the deterioration of U.S.-China relations in recent years. Currently the Gaston Sigur Professor of Asian Studies, Political Science and International Affairs, and founding Director of the China Policy Program in the Elliott School of Internati