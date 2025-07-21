The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal China Confirms Exit Ban on Wells Fargo Banker — Chenyue Mao has been blocked from leaving the country because she ‘is involved in a criminal case,’ China’s Foreign Ministry says. Chinese Rare-Earth Magnet Exports Surge After U.S. Trade Truce — Despite a detente on China’s restrictions on the critical manufacturing inputs, shipments remain far below last year’s levels. How China Built a Global Port Network — Europe illustrates how Chinese companieSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com