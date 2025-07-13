China’s Elastic Export Controls

Walmart should be in trouble in China, where its competitors are in retreat and its sourcing operations have been criticised by both Beijing and Washington. But the American retailer seems to have found a way forward in a difficult sector and remains one of the biggest benefactors of China-U.S. trade.
China’s export controls on rare earth elements and related products have disrupted global supply chains across the automotive, electronics, and defense sectors. These measures have been at the center of ongoing trade negotiations between Washington...