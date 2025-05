Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal China Loosens Grip on Magnet Exports, Relieving Carmakers — Beijing’s control of rare-earth minerals gives it leverage over U.S. during trade tensions. For Luxury Brands, There Are No Replacements as China and the U.S. Falter — Sales of designer merchandise thrive under specific conditions that are still lacking in markets like India. Shipping Rates Rise as U.S.-China Trade Truce Drives Import Surge — Rollback of tariffs reverses a sharp drop in trans-Pa