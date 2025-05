U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Chinese ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, attend a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 10, 2025. Credit: USTR

Donald Trump had a message for the world as American trade negotiators met their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland last weekend. “Many things discussed, much agreed to,” Trump wrote on social media on Saturday. “A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner.” An excerpt from an Executive Order modifying tariffs on China, May 12, 2025. Credit: The White House The president, it turned out, was hardly exaggerating. By Monday, the United States and China had agree