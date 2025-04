Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal China’s Tariff-Dodging Move to Mexico Looks Doomed — Chinese firms invested billions of dollars in Mexican factories to make products for the American market, shipping goods tariff-free under a U.S. trade agreement now in peril. Brazil Looks Like a Winner in the Global Trade War — Exporters are banking on higher Chinese demand as the Latin American country looks for new trade opportunities. Trump to Review Preliminary TikTok Deal As Deadline Approaches —