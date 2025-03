Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference in Springfield, Missouri, April 25, 2024. Credit: Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Cape Girardeau, a town of 40,000 in southeastern Missouri, is normally far from the center of the competition between the United States and China. But last Friday, it joined the frontlines. An excerpt from a court document filed March 7, 2025, as part of the 'State of Missouri v. People's Republic of China et al.' case. Credit: Missouri Attorney General On March 7, a federal judge in the Mississippi River town ruled in favor of Missouri in a lawsuit against the Chinese government. For hoar