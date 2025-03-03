The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

How China could boost its weak consumption — Analysts say potential costs in the trillions of dollars and risks that reform could bring instability are making officials wary of bold policy decisions.

China trade surge poses challenge for Trump’s South America influence — Driven by commodities giants Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina, South America’s exports to China have more than doubled in the past decade.

Ebbing demand for China’s favourite firewater adds to debt concerns — The premium spirit made locally by Kweichow Moutai has for decades been a fixture at weddings, business dinners and state functions, but its sales in the past two years have been hit by poor consumer and business confidence.

Other Publications