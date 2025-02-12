The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Chinese Companies Use Legal Threats to Halt Foreign Research — Think tanks and universities have helped expose problematic Chinese business practices. Now, those businesses are accusing them of defamation.

When Will China’s Leader Talk to Trump? — Xi Jinping seems to be in no rush to engage with President Trump, who has sent mixed signals about when a call might happen (or whether it already has).

Who Pays for Tariffs — Understanding who will end up paying for the higher costs means understanding how manufacturing, trade and supply chains function — and how costs build along each step of the complex process. Take shoes, for example.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

China’s richest cities say medical costs are bleeding dry health insurance funds — What happens when China’s ageing population meets a rising reluctance among healthy people to pay for voluntary insurance?

China’s rust-belt regions at risk of being left behind as coastal economies surge — Local-level debt, an imbalanced industrial structure and population outflows continue to take a hefty toll on efforts to revitalise China’s poorer regions.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications