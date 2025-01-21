The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.
The Wall Street Journal
- Apple’s Smartphone Sales Slump in China as Huawei Gains Market Share — The U.S. tech giant’s fourth-quarter iPhone sales fell 18% in the world’s largest smartphone market.
- Country Garden Shares Rise After Monthslong Suspension — Shares in the company, once one of China’s largest developers, rose on the resumption of trade after it pledged to reach a debt-restructuring deal with creditors.
- Why Trump Sees a Chinese Threat at the Panama Canal, and Locals Don’t — The new administration sees Chinese-owned infrastructure as leverage over the waterway. Panama and some former U.S. military officials say concerns are overblown.
- American TikTokers Get a Taste of Chinese Censorship as They Rush to RedNote — Users looking for a TikTok alternative learn about daily life in China, but some posts are taboo.
- China Signals It Is Open to a Deal Keeping TikTok in U.S. — The founder of the app’s parent, Beijing-based ByteDance, met with Elon Musk last year.
- Drone Makers Looking to Steer Clear of China Fear Beijing’s Wrath — U.S. companies see risks in working with Taiwan as it tries to build a “democratic supply chain.”
- TikTok Restoring Service for U.S. Users, After Trump Signals He Will Save It — The president-elect said he will issue an executive order, and the app said it will work on a long-term solution with the incoming administration.
- Cattle Gallstones, Worth Twice as Much as Gold, Drive a Global Smuggling Frenzy — A prized ingredient in China’s multibillion-dollar industry for traditional medicine, gallstones have become the must-have item among underground traders and armed robbers in Brazil.
- China Keeps Loan Prime Rates Unchanged — China’s commercial lenders held benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month after Beijing eased monetary policy in October to boost slowing domestic demand.
- Xi Tells Officials Scared of Being Purged: It’s OK to Make Mistakes — Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s decree to the Communist Party: Enforcing strict discipline shouldn’t fuel a climate of fear that saps the can-do spirit that once helped power China’s economic rise.
- Trump Told Advisers He Wants to Visit China as President — The possibility of a visit to China comes as Trump has threatened to impose stiff tariffs on Chinese imports.
- One Weapon China Is Reluctant to Deploy Against Tariffs: A Weaker Currency — The last time Trump hit China with tariffs, Beijing devalued the yuan, blunting the impact. This time, Xi Jinping has signaled the country should defend its currency.
- In a New Age of Empire, Great Powers Aim to Carve Up the Planet — After WWII, nations pledged to create a more equal and law-abiding world. Now Russia, China and the U.S. are returning to an older model in which powerful countries impose their will.
- The U.S. Sanctions Beijing Firm Behind Major ‘Salt Typhoon’ Telecom Hacks — The U.S. Treasury Department said Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. was directly involved in the deep compromises of the telecommunications companies.
- Opinion: China’s Cut-Rate Economic Growth — Rosy official data mask a deepening malaise—except for exports. By The Editorial Board.
- Opinion: Beat China With Fortress Am-Can — The U.S. and Canada should join forces to promote trade, energy and economic growth. By Doug Ford.
The Financial Times
- US share of global foreign direct investment surges to record — ‘Exceptionalism’ of world’s biggest economy expected to continue as strong domestic demand drives inward flows.
- Trump links China tariffs to TikTok deal — President signs executive order giving popular video app’s owner 75 days to find US buyer.
- EU urged to add industrial kiln commodity to list of key raw materials — Austria-based, London-listed RHI Magnesita says ingredient needs strategic designation to protect European industry.
- Huawei seeks to grab market share in AI chips from Nvidia in China — Tech giant pushes its artificial intelligence chips as hardware of choice for ‘inference’ tasks.
- Musk complains about China ban on X as Trump prepares TikTok reprieve — Tesla chief criticises ‘unbalanced’ tech relationship in rare criticism of Beijing.
- ‘We’ve impeded China’: departing official defends US export controls — Alan Estevez was at cutting edge of Biden administration’s efforts to take global lead in artificial intelligence.
- EU should welcome Chinese car factories, says Mercedes chief — Ola Källenius urges Brussels to drop protectionist approach in form of punitive tariffs on China EVs.
- Trump says he discussed TikTok in first call with Xi since 2021 — Conversation between US and Chinese leaders comes days before president-elect’s inauguration.
- TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ without US government action — Chinese-owned video app warns of blackout for 170mn users after Supreme Court upholds divest-or-ban law.
- AstraZeneca overhauls management of its scandal-hit China division — Arrest of FTSE 100 pharma group’s country president last year is expected to hit sales.
- Opinion: Trump’s trade challenge — Biden’s parting gift throws down the gauntlet to the incoming president on industrial policy. By Rana Foroohar.
- Opinion: China can outfox Trump’s tariffs — Beijing is agile enough to swerve US protectionism. By Tej Parikh.
- Opinion: America’s new ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy could cause lasting damage — The precedent set by China’s aggressive promotion of its interests is not a promising one. By Anne-Marie Slaughter.
The New York Times
- Trump Promises Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and Paves Way for Further Trade Action — The president said he planned to put tariffs on America’s neighbors on Feb. 1, as he signed an executive order mandating a sweeping review of U.S. trade policy.
- TikTok Got a Reprieve, but Americans and Chinese Are Still on RedNote — The Chinese social media app, popular in the United States a week after being flooded by TikTok users, has added language translation features.
- TikTok, RedNote and the Crushed Promise of the Chinese Internet — China’s internet companies and their hard-working, resourceful professionals make world-class products, in spite of censorship and malign neglect by Beijing.
- TikTok Engineered Its Shutdown to Get Saved. But Trump’s Solution May Fall Short — President-elect Donald J. Trump’s idea, a 50-50 “joint venture” between the existing Chinese owner and some kind of American entity, was more politics than substance.
- Fearing Deportation, Uyghurs Held in Thailand Go on Hunger Strike — Dozens of men from the ethnic minority sought escape from repression in China a decade ago, but have been detained in Thailand ever since.
- Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, Reflects on China Policy — President Biden and his team saw China as the one nation with the intent and capability to displace American primacy — and crafted policies to defend U.S. power.
- Biden Made a Global Push to Constrain China. What Will Trump Do? — Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said in an interview that “we’ve just stuck with our theory, which is managed competition.” Trump and Xi Jinping might have other plans.
- ‘So Much Uncertainty’: Businesses Worry About Trump’s Many Tariff Plans — The incoming president has floated numerous tariff plans. Retailers say their livelihood could depend on which ultimately come to fruition.
- What Trump Could Do on Ukraine, Iran, China and Crises Around the Globe — President-elect Donald J. Trump has made big promises on Ukraine, Iran, China and crises around the globe. But he will have to make difficult choices.
- Even Before TikTok’s Troubles, Chinese Companies Were Wary of Washington — Start-ups with Chinese ties have found it increasingly difficult to do business and list shares in the United States.
- U.S. Spy Chief Took on Role of Negotiator in Gaza War — As C.I.A. director, William J. Burns was deeply focused on China and Russia when the Middle East conflict plunged him back into his old life.
- Who Is Behind RedNote, the Chinese App Attracting TikTok Users Worried About the Ban? — Until this week, the app was little known outside of China.
- Opinion: It’s Trump’s Messy, Dangerous World Now — The key to peace is strength, and the key to strength is leadership. By Leon E. Panetta.
- Opinion: The Debate Over Trump’s Favorite Word Needs a Reset — Are tariffs good or bad policy? The answer is less simple than you might think. By Peter Coy.
Caixin
- China’s Provinces Set Realistic Inflation Goals as Consumer Demand Remains Weak — China sets pragmatic CPI targets as it acts to avoid a deflationary spiral.
- Where Best to Invest in China’s Low-Interest-Rate Era — Chinese investors navigating unchartered waters in search for decent returns in a time of low interest rates.
- Innovation, Competition and Trade Tensions Define China’s Industrial Sector — Technology, new energy and retail were among the sectors that filled the most column inches, encapsulating the China-U.S. trade war, green transition and sluggish domestic demand and everything in between.
- Chinese Drugmakers Find Fertile, but Challenging Market in Indonesia — Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is turning into a critical entry point for Chinese drugmakers looking to expand overseas.
- Opinion: Promoting Tourism to China Has a Multitude of Benefits — Drawing foreign tourists to China is becoming a new highlight of the domestic economy. By Caixin.
South China Morning Post
- ‘We’ll be surprised’ by US-China improvements, Harvard scholar argues in Davos — Graham Allison bucks a trend among analysts warning of worsening ties between the world’s biggest economies, and he does not see Donald Trump as a China hawk.
- China’s leaders put spotlight on tech self-reliance, private sector confidence — At gatherings including figures from tech, Premier Li Qiang urged the industry to serve as a source of economic growth.
- China to host world’s first human-robot marathon as robotics drives national goals — Dozens of humanoid robots expected to join April half-marathon in Beijing, their first such appearance in a full session.
- China, US need to tackle ‘growing pains’ together: People’s Daily says ahead of Trump 2.0 — Editorial in Communist Party mouthpiece harks back to ‘ice-breaking’ during the Nixon era, calls shared interests ‘the strongest adhesive’.
- Opinion: Wang Xing’s Myanmar escape signals more work ahead against thriving scam industry — China’s clampdown on cyber slavery and online fraud factories in Southeast Asia is a long game with no room for complacency. By Josephine Ma.
Nikkei Asia
- China’s unfinished Country Garden homes leave buyers in the cold — ‘If the home isn’t finished, my son can’t get married,’ one man says.
- Trump’s first day stirs talk in China of U.S. reset — Citizens and analysts note lack of anti-Beijing bluster and immediate tariffs.
- China’s BYD, Haier and more expand in Thailand, eyeing new trade war — Influx of workers and investment gives rise to new Chinatowns.
Bloomberg
- Xi Dodges Early Trump Tariffs, Buying China Time to Influence US — Reprieve is likely short-lived as tensions linger over exports.
- China’s Self-Reliance Push Hampers Trump-Pleasing Energy Deals — President Donald Trump has held off imposing tariffs on Chinese exports while his government reviews a trade deal struck during his first term, hoping for more purchases of US oil, gas and farm products.
- Obscure Pentagon Watchlist Offers Blueprint for China Sanctions — Donald Trump’s return to power has investors sweating over which Chinese companies will be targeted by US sanctions or trade restrictions. A long-ignored Pentagon watch list is now drawing the attention of traders seeking clues about who might be next.
- China Faces Trump’s Return Just as Reliance on Exports Soars — China is facing a repeat of the tensions and uncertainty from the first presidency of Donald Trump, only with a weaker economy that’s even more reliant on exports than it was during the first trade war with the US.
- Opinion: China’s Oil Demand Is Vanishing Faster Than It Looks — Producers expecting to benefit from Beijing’s stimulus package should think again. By David Fickling.
Reuters
- Vanke woes to test limits of China’s property sector revival efforts — With the crisis in the sector entering its fifth year, concerns about the financial health of China Vanke, opens new tab pose fresh challenges for the authorities, who have so far avoided the moral hazard of bailing out a debt-laden developer.
- China both hopeful and on edge as Trump returns to White House — Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, in meetings with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other members of the U.S. business community in Washington ahead of Trump’s inauguration, said he hoped U.S. companies would “take root” in China and help to stabilise bilateral relations.
- Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi speak just hours after Trump inauguration — Speaking from his Novo-Ogarevo residency outside Moscow, Putin waved at Xi and addressed Chairman Xi as his “dear friend”.
- China’s ageing villages face yawning healthcare gap in fragile economy — China’s development model is at a crossroads, say health and population experts, with a choice between much higher spending on pensions and healthcare or industrial upgrades and urbanisation.
Other Publications
- Foreign Affairs: China Has Raised the Cyber Stakes — The “Salt Typhoon” Hack Revealed America’s Profound Vulnerability.
- The Washington Post: Trump sees a new threat on the Mexican border. It’s called China. — Chinese exports and investment in Mexico are quickly rising. The Trump team fears its neighbor could be used as a backdoor to the U.S. market.