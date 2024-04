John Garnaut is one of the men most responsible for the global shift in China policy. As a journalist and then Australian government official, he was early to argue that the West was misunderstanding China's ideological underpinning. Now, with Garnaut Global, a consultancy for financial firms, he has teamed up with U.S. China hawk Matthew Pottinger to guide the private sector's relationship with China. But can Garnaut continue to get China right?