Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal China Evergrande Drops Debt Restructuring Applications in U.S. — The developer had filed for the offshore debt restructuring with a U.S. court last August. What’s Next for Gold? Look to China for Clues — Gold buying in the country has helped fuel recent surge—and could protect against downturn. U.K. to Blame China for Hacking Details of Millions of Voters — The British government is the latest in the West to warn about China’s increasingly aggressive