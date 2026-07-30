logo for print

China’s Tech Stocks Are Falling Despite Their Own Breakthroughs

A trio of apparent ‘good news’ stories for the Chinese tech industry have had the opposite effect on investor sentiment.

Cover Story

Nvidia’s China Partners and the PLA

Around a fifth of the Chinese companies that Nvidia lists as partners have also won bids to supply China’s defense industry, including the People’s Liberation Army itself, according to procurement records.

Corporate Risk Intelligence for National Security, Compliance & Due Diligence

Learn More

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles