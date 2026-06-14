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Where Is China’s Trillion-Dollar Trade Surplus Going?

China’s surplus is being recycled primarily through portfolio investment, cross-border banking flows, and Hong Kong’s capital markets.

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China's AI Pains and Gains

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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