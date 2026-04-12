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How Big Pharma’s China Trials Are Escaping Scrutiny

U.S. supply chains with connections to Xinjiang and the Chinese military are heavily regulated — just not for pharmaceuticals.

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Preparing for the Worst

If Xi Jinping moves to take Taiwan by force, it will require logistical and political preparations that cannot be hidden from the rest of the world. In an essay adapted from his new book, Defending Taiwan, Eyck Freymann looks at how the U.S. and its allies can try to prevent Xi from pulling the trigger — and what they must do if he does.

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Chinese Solar's Sunny Future in Africa

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

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