The NBA’s Tricky Return to China

NBA star LeBron James attends an exchange activity during his China Tour, September 5, 2025 in Chengdu, Sichuan. Credit: Zhang Lang/China News Service/VCG via AP Images

A single tweet by the general manager of a National Basketball Association team was all it took for China to sever ties with the world’s top basketball league six years ago. Now, the NBA has spent enough time sitting on the sidelines. Daryl Morey's tweet from October 4, 2019. This week it will host two games in Macau, returning to Greater China for the first time since Daryl Morey, then the general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong