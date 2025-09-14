Ruby Wang on How Tech is Driving China’s Healthcare System

Dr. Ruby Wang is a practising UK-trained doctor with over a decade of experience across clinical medicine, health policy and health technology. Born in China, she moved to the UK at a young age, and her subsequent career has focused on bridging the East and West, starting with studying as a Schwarzman Scholar at Tsinghua University. She has gone on to work as a medical adviser at Alibaba Group’s AliHealth, a health advisor for the United Nations in China, and served as the head of Health at thSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com