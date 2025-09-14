Ruby Wang on How Tech is Driving China’s Healthcare System

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

Dr. Ruby Wang is a practising UK-trained doctor with over a decade of experience across clinical medicine, health policy and health technology. Born in China, she moved to the UK at a young age, and her subsequent career has focused on bridging the East and West, starting with studying as a Schwarzman Scholar at Tsinghua University. She has gone on to work as a medical adviser at Alibaba Group’s AliHealth, a health advisor for the United Nations in China, and served as the head of Health at th