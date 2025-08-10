Chris Horton on Taiwan the Ghost Nation

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

Chris Horton is a Taipei-based journalist who has spent the last decade reporting on Taiwan for outlets including the New York Times, Bloomberg News, and The Wire China. Before arriving in Taiwan in 2015, Chris was based in China for 13 years, followed by a two-year stint in Hong Kong, where he covered the Umbrella protests. His new book, Ghost Nation, paints a detailed picture of Taiwan’s complex past, present, and future. The following is an edited transcript of a recent conversation in Taip