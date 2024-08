Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz greet supporters during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 6, 2024. Credit: Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

Tim Walz wanted a wedding date he would “always remember.” So he chose June 4th, 1994 — the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. In 1989, Walz actually learned about the events in Tiananmen Square while he was traveling between Hong Kong and mainland China to teach for a year. For his honeymoon, he and his wife, Gwen Whipple, returned to China with 60 students in tow — one of many summer trips he would organize on the side as a public school teacher. For Walz, who was selected