Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal Former Chinese Chip Boss Gets Suspended Death Sentence in Corruption Case — Zhao Weiguo is the former chairman of a once-highflying semiconductor firm that Beijing backed as part of a push to catch up with the West on technological capabilities. U.S. Scraps ‘AI Diffusion’ Rule in Revamp of Biden-Era Chip Curbs — Tech companies including Microsoft and Oracle had spoken out against the rule. ​​Tencent Posts Solid Results as AI Investments Start to Pay