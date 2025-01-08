logo for print

The Daily Roundup

January 8th, 2025.

Cover Story

The Great Brew Battle

After its Nasdaq-shaking accounting scandal of 2020, Luckin Coffee has staged a legendary comeback, surpassing even Starbucks in China in terms of revenue and store count. But the bad blood between Luckin's current and ousted leadership has resulted in a near clone, Cotti Coffee, as well as a brutal price war that is threatening to doom Luckin’s rebound and undermine China's burgeoning beverage scene.

The Evolution of the UFLPA

  • Review the origins and impact of the UFLPA
  • Understand ongoing enforcement challenges
  • Use data to reveal connections to forced labor
Watch Now

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles